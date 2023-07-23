Boston-Manchester Regional Airport has done the Manchester side of that name proud, and the Boston side should take notice. Travel + Leisure magazine says their data adds up to it being the best in the nation.
Their vast survey of travelers tallied 685,000 votes across a broad range of categories, including hotels, cities, cruise lines, etc. But it was for its airport that Manchester did New Hampshire proud. “Delightfully convenient,” they called us. Logan International didn’t even make the list, the magazine mustn’t have surveyed many masochists.
It’s about 50 miles from MHT to Logan and they couldn’t be farther apart this summer. Logan may offer more direct flights and international travel, but it’s about as relaxing as leaf blowers.
Bumming a drop-off won’t win you a spot on a Christmas list and doing so now with the Sumner Tunnel closed might get you crossed off one. Most of those driving in will funnel out through the $3-billion Ted Williams Tunnel, famed for backups, delays and Big Dig budget busting. Taxis, shuttles and buses will be in the same boat (or one can try a literal boat, if desperate).
Parking within a walk of the terminal is another matter, $64 on day one, another $32 a day thereafter. (Mass. being Mass., we’ll assume there’s at least one tax on top, plus a line for tipping.)
Now the New Hampshire Advantage. Whether dropped off or driving yourself, at MHT you arrive, easily park, and it’s off to the races. Getting through security takes minutes, and next you’re noshing at The Local or sipping a venti macchiato because you got there early. Coming back, the bags race weary travelers to the carousel.
Bigger isn’t better herding a family to and from Disney or Hilton Head. It isn’t better hopping over to Chicago or down to DC. We’re proud of MHT, an airport so nice we hardly mind the layover at Midway. Grab a Gold Coast dog and kick your feet up, you’ll be on your way soon enough.
