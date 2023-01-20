A wholesale upending of New Hampshire’s state primary elections schedule is unwise and unwarranted. Of the three ideas now being bandied about, we would defer to the Secretary of State’s position.
Our current late-September party primaries have been called an incumbent protection act. It is true that office-holders have an advantage over challengers when the latter have only a few weeks to heal intra-party wounds from a bruising primary and also pitch themselves to the general public. But only term limits would truly end the power of incumbency and that ain’t likely to happen.
Here’s a spoiler alert for the political set: the general public isn’t fixated year-round with you. The thought of having to hear political ads from March or June (two current suggestions) until November is off-putting to many.
Secretary of State David Scanlan would like to move up our primaries but just by a few weeks in order to guarantee that general election ballots can be printed and shipped to military or others serving overseas at least 45 days before the November elections. A late August date isn’t ideal, what with summer vacations still top of mind. But it would do away with some schools having to close for voting just as they have reopened for the new school year. That might irk the teachers’ unions, but sacrifices must be made.
There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.