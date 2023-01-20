A wholesale upending of New Hampshire’s state primary elections schedule is unwise and unwarranted. Of the three ideas now being bandied about, we would defer to the Secretary of State’s position.

Our current late-September party primaries have been called an incumbent protection act. It is true that office-holders have an advantage over challengers when the latter have only a few weeks to heal intra-party wounds from a bruising primary and also pitch themselves to the general public. But only term limits would truly end the power of incumbency and that ain’t likely to happen.

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Take a hike: But be prepared

New Hampshire’s efforts to make irresponsible hikers pay the freight, or at least part of it, when they need to be rescued is apparently not working all that well.

Trashing holidays: It diminishes America

Columbus Day is no more a “White supremacist” holiday than Monday’s Martin Luther King Day is a Black power salute or Washington’s Birthday the exclusive province of plantation owners.

Friday, January 13, 2023

A dumb look for GOP: Leave well enough alone

It’s a dumb look for New Hampshire Republicans. As Joe Biden’s Democrats try to kill our open presidential primary, where underdogs at least have a chance, some GOP members of the New Hampshire House want to (a) discourage voter participation and (b) charge candidates a small fortune to ente…

Home and the range: Hands off the gas stove!

There is no truth to the rumor that the Biden administration unplugged a Federal Aviation Administration computer the other night in order to take the heat off its war on gas ranges. The FAA move was really to get people’s minds off that little problem Biden has with classified documents.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023

Manchester crisis: Aldermen awakening

Manchester has a crisis and it’s not just on its befouled streets, although a growing and dangerous homeless sidewalk encampment is symbolic of the abject failure of leadership from Mayor Joyce Craig.

Peter Thomson: He gave much to NH

We were sorry to read of the passing last week of Peter Thomson. Few may recognize the name but he gave much to his beloved New Hampshire in ways large and small over his long lifetime.

Friday, January 06, 2023

About time: Judges’ retirement age

Here is one good thing that could and should come out of the new session of the New Hampshire Legislature: Step one in moving from age 70 to age 75 the mandatory retirement age for judges.