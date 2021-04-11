New Hampshire ought to maintain its fall schedule for primary campaign contests and not move them to June, as the Legislature is now suggesting.

We were glad to hear Gov. Chris Sununu take that position. As he noted last week, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

New Hampshire’s election schedule and process work. Contests are competitive. The public is engaged. Voter participation rates are admirable.

One argument advanced to change from September to June for party primaries is that the current schedule favors incumbents. Name recognition surely favors familiar names. But an earlier primary date would not alter that. Besides, the idea of having politics take an even bigger chunk of time every two years, including summers, is just depressing.

Sunday, April 11, 2021
Friday, April 09, 2021
Editorials

Close the YDC: It has outlived its purpose

This week’s arrests in connection with the former Youth Development Center in Manchester should have no bearing on the future of the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center, its contemporary. The allegations are of sexual abuse from decades ago. More power to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young …

Editorials

Merrimack’s choice: Bill Boyd v. bear-fighter

Merrimack voters have an election to decide this coming Tuesday, April 13. They lost a fine House representative in December with the sudden death of Dick Hinch. Hinch was a steady and reliable citizen politician. His loss weighed heavily not just on Merrimack but on the Republican Party as …

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Editorials

Mask lessons: Sports is confused

Pembroke Academy’s athletic director no doubt has the right to dismiss his track and field coach for refusing to follow official protocols regarding mask-wearing by spring track and field athletes. If competing schools are following the mask rules, a maskless Pembroke team might have an adva…

Editorials

Olympic torch: Will Biden play ball?

The Wall Street Journal did a superb job of calling out President Joe Biden for his hypocrisy regarding changes to state voting law in Georgia — unless, of course, Biden intends to also have America boycott the next summer Olympics in Communist China.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Editorials

Primary protection: Sec. Gardner's warning

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner knows a thing or two about election law. His concern over a Democratic bill now before the U.S. Senate (and supported by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan) is legitimate.

Editorials

Satan sneakers: If the shoe fits ...

Just in time for Holy Week, a so-called “rapper” gained much attention for himself by selling pairs of Nike sneakers with, he claimed, the distinguishing characteristic of a drop of blood mixed into each pair. “Satan shoes,” he called them.

Friday, April 02, 2021
Editorials

Biden the builder: Even more spending plans

Gushing comparisons of President Joseph Biden’s latest spending proposal to the U.S. moon landings or the building of our interstate highway system fail to impress. The latter two needed to happen. Much of what Biden suggests is wildly irresponsible and wholly unnecessary.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Editorials

What ‘local control?’:

We sympathize with Hudson neighbors of the sprawling Green Meadows golf complex, which appears headed for development as a huge warehouse for Amazon and other companies. When the (usually) peaceful sounds of golfers and birds are to be replaced by construction noise and steady traffic, it is…

Editorials

Vote here, ok: But vaccine? Beat it!

New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they wan…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Editorials

Budget games: Some items don't belong

Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to pave the way for a college-university merger by including the plan in state budget legislation. House budget members appear likely to slow that down considerably and rightly so. As huge a change as this one is, it deserves careful consideration on its own merits.