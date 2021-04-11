New Hampshire ought to maintain its fall schedule for primary campaign contests and not move them to June, as the Legislature is now suggesting.
We were glad to hear Gov. Chris Sununu take that position. As he noted last week, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
New Hampshire’s election schedule and process work. Contests are competitive. The public is engaged. Voter participation rates are admirable.
One argument advanced to change from September to June for party primaries is that the current schedule favors incumbents. Name recognition surely favors familiar names. But an earlier primary date would not alter that. Besides, the idea of having politics take an even bigger chunk of time every two years, including summers, is just depressing.