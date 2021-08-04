Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
Moving primary voting to August, as the bill required, would have put it in the middle of summer vacation season. People are paying more attention to catching some sun — if they can find it — than in concentrating on politics. The governor said this could lead to reduced voter turnout, something that all manner of politician claims to be against.
Moving the date, Sununu said, could also “hurt the ability of municipalities to recruit poll workers and election day volunteers, greatly exacerbating a challenge that many municipalities already struggle with.”
Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who knows a thing or two about our elections (he has overseen them for nearly half a century), is on the same page as the governor on this one. That’s a good page to be on.
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.
Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, …
Gee, U.S,. history may still be taught in New Hampshire’s pubic schools. That’s a relief. From the hysterical reactions to a provision in the new state budget law, one would have thought that Joseph Goebbels’ ghost had been put in charge of burning books and whitewashing the past. Half of th…
One thing that New Hampshire schools should not be prohibited from doing in the coming school year is fully operating. With all the lessons provided by the initial COVID-19 pandemic, and with the huge amounts of money sent to the schools for mitigation efforts, there is no excuse for further…
A 23-year-old woman has decided the citizens of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District need her to represent their interests in Washington. She will apparently meet the minimum age requirement of 25 by the time the next Congress is sworn in. That, and being a U.S. citizen for at least se…
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.