News of the hunt for a “layover yard” came as an updated N.H. Department of Transportation study shows that the “Capital Corridor” project will cost taxpayers even more and projected ridership will be even less.
How so? Well, the initial 2014 study projected a Manchester-Boston line would carry 3,120 riders per weekday. It said that number would increase as highway traffic increased.
But the updated study, released in November, has the ridership falling by eight percent, to 2,866 passengers per weekday. And these lower numbers come even as the number of daily train rides to and from Boston would be doubled!
Perhaps it has occurred to someone at DOT that the newly-expanded Interstate 93 from the Mass. line to Manchester is having an effect? The increase in telecommuting may also be in play here.
The Bartlett analysis didn’t mention those factors but it did note that self-driving automobiles are just over the horizon and likely to have a further negative effect on trains that don’t bring commuters door-to-door.
The analysis then notes that the projected cost of trains is going up, not down. Adjusted for inflation, the initial price tag of $246.5 million for construction and annual operating costs of $10.8 million are now at $292 million and $12.8 million, respectively.
“Where would the money come from?” Bartlett Center asks.
The Biden administration is ponying up some capital costs but that leaves New Hampshire taxpayers to foot the annual bills to subsidize train rides to Boston. If funded as commuter rail is in other, bigger metropolitan areas, that would be through “transit sales taxes”, and state “transportation taxes” and local sales taxes. Pay attention to that last item, residents of Manchester and Nashua.
We haven’t seen his reelection platform just yet, but a lot of taxpayers will want to know if Gov. Chris Sununu intends to be on this train with Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess and Craig.
