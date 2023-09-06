While our first-in-the-nation presidential primary has long been underway, everything that’s come so far was preseason. Labor Day is kickoff and we are expecting nonstop action until we cast our votes four months from now.

Because New Hampshire embraces an open primary system, Granite Staters have tremendous freedom to exercise their voice to influence the general election, hold candidates accountable and promote unity, be they Democrat, Republican or, like most in our state, independent.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

A TV review: Gleanings from debate

Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sing hallelujah: Come on get happy

Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023

If Faro builds it: Whole Foods will come to Salem

A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.

Sunday, August 13, 2023