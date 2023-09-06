While our first-in-the-nation presidential primary has long been underway, everything that’s come so far was preseason. Labor Day is kickoff and we are expecting nonstop action until we cast our votes four months from now.
Because New Hampshire embraces an open primary system, Granite Staters have tremendous freedom to exercise their voice to influence the general election, hold candidates accountable and promote unity, be they Democrat, Republican or, like most in our state, independent.
In the ever-changing landscape of American politics, New Hampshire has long held a special place as the site of the nation’s first primary (regardless of how Joe Biden might feel about it). This early primary has become a crucial battleground for candidates from both major parties, often setting the tone for the rest of the election season. What makes New Hampshire even more unusual is the open primary system, allowing voters of any political affiliation to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primary.
While some may question the ethics of Democrats casting their ballots in the Republican primary, and vice versa, it’s essential to remember that this is a feature, not a bug. Candidates campaigning here would be wise to remember this.
New Hampshire’s open primary system is designed to encourage broad civic participation and foster a sense of inclusivity. It recognizes that voters may not always align perfectly with one party and so allows them to make choices based on individual preferences rather than rigid party lines. This inclusivity is a strength. It helps every vote matter.
When voters of widely different affiliations, beliefs and motivations engage with the political process, we get better government. Why else be patriotic Americans?
Our state’s status as an early primary state means that its primary results impact the overall course of the upcoming presidential primaries in other states. Our votes will shape the field of candidates who will eventually compete in the general election. New Hampshire is a tiny state so our power may be limited, but we can be the early course correction that diverts the asteroid from smashing into Earth. Our small nudge toward an alternate trajectory has more power than any late course correction can.
We have the means to hold candidates accountable, and set the standards of fairness, competence, and integrity that should be the minimum requirements to serve in our highest public office.
In an era marked by money-driven political polarization, participating in the political primary of your choice is a New Hampshire advantage.
