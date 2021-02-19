According to a letter-writer from Nottingham, our courts have been defending corporate polluters here and across the United State for the last hundred years. The courts are part of a “fiefdom” — not a democracy — that is controlled by greedy oligarchs. The people “must get organized and take back our democracy or the rich ruling elite will continue to destroy our nation and planet.”
What brought on this apparent high dudgeon was a Rockingham County Superior Court ruling regarding something called the “Freedom from Chemical Trespass Right-Based” ordinance that Nottingham voters approved two years ago. According to letter-writer Peter White, such ordinances give towns the right to “protect health, safety, clean water, and ecosystems.” Sure sounds reasonable.
Alas, the ordinance ran afoul of common sense and legal protections and, in the words of Judge Martin Honigberg, is “unconstitutionally vague and cannot be enforced.”
That may be because the ordinance says that “ecosystems and natural communities” have rights, including the right to be free from corporate activities that threaten those rights to “naturally exist, flourish, regenerate, evolve and be restored.”
A mail order business challenged this ordinance, fearing that it could be subject to $1,000-a-day fines for anything from using fossil fuel to make its deliveries or heat its building to disposing of packaging. The judge agreed.
A business could “face imminent risk of extrajudicial demands for thousands of dollars in penalties by ordinary town residents who may deem the petitioners’ activities to violate the ordnance by causing ’any injury’ to the town’s ecosystem.”
Oh, and the judge noted that individual towns in New Hampshire do not have the power to engage in this kind of broad regulatory activity. That is reserved for the state, with good reason. Just imagine what would become of New Hampshire’s ability to compete if companies were faced with a patchwork of varying and vague local rules. They would go elsewhere.
The latest court ruling may slow or stop similar over-reaching ordinance attempts but it may further fuel efforts by something called the New Hampshire Community Rights network to amend our state Constitution to upend our form of government, or oligarchy if that is your preferred term for a citizen legislature of 424 members.