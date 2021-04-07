The Wall Street Journal did a superb job of calling out President Joe Biden for his hypocrisy regarding changes to state voting law in Georgia — unless, of course, Biden intends to also have America boycott the next summer Olympics in Communist China.
The liberal tirade about changes to the Georgia law is much ado about very little. Even with its changes (some of which loosen restrictions), Georgia’s law is less restrictive than some presumed liberal bastions like New York.
Biden and congressional Democrats have their eyes on imposing a national measure that would undercut various states’ laws (something of which New Hampshire’s Secretary of State has recently warned).
Now that Biden has helped cause Major League Baseball to move its All-Star game out of the state, what, the Journal editorial page asks, will Biden do about China hosting the Olympics? The Communists who run China do not worry about voting lines. They don’t deal with voters, absentee or otherwise. They run the place with an iron hand, a hand that has enslaved untold millions of religious and ethnic minorities in “reeducation” camps. Biden’s administration notes that the Communists are committing genocide against the Uighur minority.
The Journal suggests Biden “could send Rob Manfred (baseball’s commissioner) as an emissary to investigate,” since Manfred is trying to expand baseball in China “even as it boycotts an American state.”
The Journal doesn’t suggest a U.S. Olympic boycott, which “would punish American athletes while the games would go on anyway.”
But it calls out Biden, and rightly so.
Meanwhile, questions have now popped up as to why the baseball commissioner (and no doubt other high-minded boycott backers) hasn’t quit his membership in the Augusta, Georgia, golf course. That would be the one that hosts the Masters tournament this week. No doubt it will also have to be relocated in the future.