The Wall Street Journal did a superb job of calling out President Joe Biden for his hypocrisy regarding changes to state voting law in Georgia — unless, of course, Biden intends to also have America boycott the next summer Olympics in Communist China.

The liberal tirade about changes to the Georgia law is much ado about very little. Even with its changes (some of which loosen restrictions), Georgia’s law is less restrictive than some presumed liberal bastions like New York.

Biden and congressional Democrats have their eyes on imposing a national measure that would undercut various states’ laws (something of which New Hampshire’s Secretary of State has recently warned).

Now that Biden has helped cause Major League Baseball to move its All-Star game out of the state, what, the Journal editorial page asks, will Biden do about China hosting the Olympics? The Communists who run China do not worry about voting lines. They don’t deal with voters, absentee or otherwise. They run the place with an iron hand, a hand that has enslaved untold millions of religious and ethnic minorities in “reeducation” camps. Biden’s administration notes that the Communists are committing genocide against the Uighur minority.

The Journal suggests Biden “could send Rob Manfred (baseball’s commissioner) as an emissary to investigate,” since Manfred is trying to expand baseball in China “even as it boycotts an American state.”

The Journal doesn’t suggest a U.S. Olympic boycott, which “would punish American athletes while the games would go on anyway.”

But it calls out Biden, and rightly so.

Meanwhile, questions have now popped up as to why the baseball commissioner (and no doubt other high-minded boycott backers) hasn’t quit his membership in the Augusta, Georgia, golf course. That would be the one that hosts the Masters tournament this week. No doubt it will also have to be relocated in the future.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Editorials

Primary protection: Sec. Gardner's warning

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner knows a thing or two about election law. His concern over a Democratic bill now before the U.S. Senate (and supported by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan) is legitimate.

Editorials

Satan sneakers: If the shoe fits ...

Just in time for Holy Week, a so-called “rapper” gained much attention for himself by selling pairs of Nike sneakers with, he claimed, the distinguishing characteristic of a drop of blood mixed into each pair. “Satan shoes,” he called them.

Friday, April 02, 2021
Editorials

Biden the builder: Even more spending plans

Gushing comparisons of President Joseph Biden’s latest spending proposal to the U.S. moon landings or the building of our interstate highway system fail to impress. The latter two needed to happen. Much of what Biden suggests is wildly irresponsible and wholly unnecessary.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Editorials

What ‘local control?’:

We sympathize with Hudson neighbors of the sprawling Green Meadows golf complex, which appears headed for development as a huge warehouse for Amazon and other companies. When the (usually) peaceful sounds of golfers and birds are to be replaced by construction noise and steady traffic, it is…

Editorials

Vote here, ok: But vaccine? Beat it!

New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they wan…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Editorials

Budget games: Some items don't belong

Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to pave the way for a college-university merger by including the plan in state budget legislation. House budget members appear likely to slow that down considerably and rightly so. As huge a change as this one is, it deserves careful consideration on its own merits.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Editorials

My Cousin VINI: Good news from a stumble

So maybe New Hampshire contracted with My Cousin Vinny rather than with Vaccine Vini on arranging some COVID-19 shots? VINI is short for Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, the state’s new online portal.

Nashua's good news: Wendy Hunt to lead Chamber
Editorials

Nashua's good news: Wendy Hunt to lead Chamber

Nashua’s business future looks brighter today with the announcement that Wendy Hunt is taking over as president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce. She starts her new job on Monday but from what we know of her, she’s already hard at it.

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Editorials

Spending decisions: Who's divvying up your dough?

Gov. Chris Sununu made a wise move last week in announcing that the Legislature will make most of the decisions as to the spending of the latest huge pot of U.S. taxpayer money being spread around the land by President Joe Biden and his lockstep Congress.

Editorials

A goodwill tour: What's there to 'sell' here?

When the national news media get a convenient cliché stuck in their noggins, it becomes unshakeable. One recent example: the reporting that the Biden team is traveling around the country in order “to sell” its $2 trillion spending plan. But just what is left to “sell” — and to whom — after P…

Editorials

Brentwood blues: A hard of hearing problem

Some Brentwood residents are in a dither because an item in the town-funded Brentwood Newsletter dared to question terms such as systemic racism and to criticize the motives of the Black Lives Matter movement.