In endorsing one of the many Executive Council District 2 candidates in the Democrats’ primary, Union Leader columnist Kathy Sullivan singled out one of the others for a passing shot.

We are guessing that means Concord’s Jay Surdowski has a chance in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary.

We hold no brief for Attorney Surdowski, but we admire what he did to get himself in hot water with some in his party. He defended Attorney General Gordon MacDonald when Democratic councilors turned his nomination to the state Supreme Court into a patently partisan circus.

Surdowski may be a bit naive but his quest to reduce political warfare at the council table is noble. And a foe’s accusation of “misogyny” on his part is laughable. The man has been a strong supporter of many female candidates for office since he was in high school.

Election night in Concord will be interesting.

Friday, August 28, 2020
Editorials

Presidential politics? We don't know either

  • Updated

In July, a scheduled rally for President Trump was called off due to an impending tropical storm. This time he is playing things safe. This evening’s Trump rally (now moved to a hangar in Londonderry) will take place at least a day before any remnants of Hurricane Laura make their way across…

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Editorials

Eye on the ball: Classroom safety comes first

Trying to figure out which New Hampshire school district is going in which direction on the matter of fall sports programs is a bit like trying to follow the bouncing ball. The good news is that local districts are making local decisions. The bad news is that even with the delayed school ope…

Sunday, August 23, 2020
NH boy steals the show: Brayden made NH proud
Editorials

NH boy steals the show: Brayden made NH proud

  • Updated

It’s probably a good thing for Joe Biden that he spoke to the Democratic National Convention after Brayden Harrington and not before. If Brayden had gone last on Thursday night, the nominee’s proficient and solid speech would not have packed quite the punch.

Friday, August 21, 2020
Editorials

Police transparency: A push in the right direction

  • Updated

Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Editorials

Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

Editorials

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Friday, August 14, 2020
Editorials

Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.

Editorials

School officers: A valuable resource

A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Editorials

Unemployment can pay: 33% more

A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…

Editorials

Manchester city clerk: A different government experience

We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.