In endorsing one of the many Executive Council District 2 candidates in the Democrats’ primary, Union Leader columnist Kathy Sullivan singled out one of the others for a passing shot.
We are guessing that means Concord’s Jay Surdowski has a chance in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary.
We hold no brief for Attorney Surdowski, but we admire what he did to get himself in hot water with some in his party. He defended Attorney General Gordon MacDonald when Democratic councilors turned his nomination to the state Supreme Court into a patently partisan circus.
Surdowski may be a bit naive but his quest to reduce political warfare at the council table is noble. And a foe’s accusation of “misogyny” on his part is laughable. The man has been a strong supporter of many female candidates for office since he was in high school.
Election night in Concord will be interesting.