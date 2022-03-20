President Joe Biden is right to resist a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Stopping Russia’s brutality is important but directly pitting U.S. air forces against Russians is inviting world war.
Biden gets good marks for organizing and uniting a wide coalition against Putin. What he needs to do, as many in Congress have urged, is to provide Ukraine with all possible weapons to defend itself in the air as well as on the ground.
It also makes sense to give Ukraine access to the jet fighters that Poland is prepared to provide. Using the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, to effect this transfer makes sense and should be done immediately.
The Russian dictator is, as Biden said last week, a war criminal. He needs to be stopped, or he will be encouraged to pick off more countries that have become free since the fall of the Soviet Union’s empire.
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?
A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.