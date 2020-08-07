We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.
We don’t place any blame on the staffer in this situation, as this is a fairly simple typographical error. It did remind us just how absurd federal spending has become in recent years. Many of us can remember a familiar refrain from spending debates in the past when the cost of a B-2 bomber was used as a shorthand for proposed federal spending.
In a 1991 presidential debate, Iowa Democratic Senator Tom Harkin claimed that for the cost of one B-2 bomber “...we can extend maternal and child healthcare to every low-income woman in America who qualifies.” Harkin continued, “Secondly, we could immunize two million more kids in America with the shots that they’re not getting. Third, we could enroll 120,000 more kids in Head Start. And, four, we could double the research on Alzheimer’s.” At the time a B-2 bomber cost about $850 million. Harkin’s proposals seem downright fiscally conservative by today’s standards.
The price of a B-2 bomber used to mean something because $850 million was, and is, a heck of a lot of money. Now the cost of hundreds of B-2 bombers is merely a typo. A billion dollars should never be a typo. The pandemic has created some real challenges and fiscal help will continue to be needed, but we can never lose a grasp on fiscal discipline, otherwise we risk letting the pandemic dig us into a hole we will never get out of.