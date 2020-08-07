We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

We don’t place any blame on the staffer in this situation, as this is a fairly simple typographical error. It did remind us just how absurd federal spending has become in recent years. Many of us can remember a familiar refrain from spending debates in the past when the cost of a B-2 bomber was used as a shorthand for proposed federal spending.

In a 1991 presidential debate, Iowa Democratic Senator Tom Harkin claimed that for the cost of one B-2 bomber “...we can extend maternal and child healthcare to every low-income woman in America who qualifies.” Harkin continued, “Secondly, we could immunize two million more kids in America with the shots that they’re not getting. Third, we could enroll 120,000 more kids in Head Start. And, four, we could double the research on Alzheimer’s.” At the time a B-2 bomber cost about $850 million. Harkin’s proposals seem downright fiscally conservative by today’s standards.

The price of a B-2 bomber used to mean something because $850 million was, and is, a heck of a lot of money. Now the cost of hundreds of B-2 bombers is merely a typo. A billion dollars should never be a typo. The pandemic has created some real challenges and fiscal help will continue to be needed, but we can never lose a grasp on fiscal discipline, otherwise we risk letting the pandemic dig us into a hole we will never get out of.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.

Friday, July 31, 2020
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Predictive policing: Fix it, don't trash it

Mark Hayward’s City Matters column on Monday told of a push by some in the university mathematics community “to boycott working with police departments.” Some of these mathematicians had helped develop computer systems used by police departments.

Sunday, July 26, 2020
NH state of emergency: Planning for its demise

With much of the nation still in flames from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to end the emergency power Gov. Chris Sununu invoked last spring. He has used it wisely and adroitly, in stark contrast to the federal government, which through incompetence and inattention has contribute…

Friday, July 24, 2020
About that Ioka sign: Will its defenders buy the building?

It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
The new school choice: Important decision for kids

It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020