The recent news of the closing of the Crotched Mountain school and residence quarters in Greenfield was disconcerting. In today’s parlance, the Crotched Mountain name would be considered a good “brand.” Years ago, though, it was the “gold standard” for the care and well-being of children and adults with sometimes profound disabilities.
In a time when too many families had few options, Crotched Mountain offered hope and challenge. It sought to help disabled people and their loved ones realize their full potential rather than to give in and give up on them.
The school was fortunate to have the backing of area businesses and prominent individuals and it attracted able staff and leadership.
But times change. Competing programs and alternatives for the disabled, some no doubt inspired by Crotched, have made it more difficult for the school; and the COVID-19 pandemic and its costs and requirements finally pushed it over the edge.
For now, Crotched Mountain’s name will live on in its community-based services. It will also live on as a positive part of New Hampshire history. For that, Granite Staters should be grateful.