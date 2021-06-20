Only a dad, with a tired face,

Coming home from the daily race,

Bringing little of gold or fame,

To show how well he has played the game,

But glad in his heart that his own rejoice

To see him come, and to hear his voice.

Only a dad, with a brood of four,

One of ten million men or more.

Plodding along in the daily strife,

Bearing the whips and the scorns of life,

With never a whimper of pain or hate,

For the sake of those who at home await.

Only a dad, neither rich nor proud,

Merely one of the surging crowd

Toiling, striving from day to day,

Facing whatever may come his way,

Silent, whenever the harsh condemn,

And bearing it all for the love of them.

Only a dad, but he gives his all

To smooth the way for his children small,

Doing, with courage stern and grim,

The deeds that his father did for him.

This is the line that for him I pen,

Only a dad, but the best of men.

--Edgar Guest

Friday, June 18, 2021

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nashua noise: Citizens should decide

The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, dec…

Sunday, June 13, 2021

The next emergency: Law's revision is warranted

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have maintained that Gov. Chris Sununu handled the emergency superbly. That is why New Hampshire weathered the crisis well relative to most other states. It is also why the voters overwhelmingly returned the young governor to office last November.

Distort, discriminate: Spiking Critical Race Theory

In an opinion piece for this weekend’s Sunday News, state Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut makes the case for the passage of legislation regarding what should and shouldn’t be taught in our schools relative to race and discrimination. We recommend his piece to readers. We urge legisl…

Friday, June 11, 2021
Wednesday, June 09, 2021

Bedford TikTok: Move along, nothing to see

The punishment (and attendant reeducation) of two Bedford police officers may have been a bit harsh for their offense but that’s difficult to determine. In fact, Chief John Bryfonski has not shed much light on l’affaire TikTok, in which two of his men using the video social platform apparent…

Our four vandals: NH delegation stymied?

Columnist George Will had a nice turn of phrase last week for what New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Democrats nationally are up to with their attempt to nationalize elections. Will says it “reflects an appetite for constitutional vandalism.”

Sunday, June 06, 2021