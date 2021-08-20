Canada has opened its door to Americans and it is important for New Hampshire and our nation that we do the same and as soon as possible.
The country to our north isn’t just the largest market for U.S. exports and one of our state’s greatest trading partners, it’s a neighbor. A closed border has divided families and friends for 17 months now.
Closing borders and shutting down travel were our only defense in the early days of the pandemic. Despite the disruption of virtually every life on the planet in the months that followed, the consequences of inaction were and are unimaginable.
Today, thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, we have vaccines that are effective, safe, and far less disruptive and destructive than barricaded borders and staying cooped up at home. Yet too many remain unvaccinated, shirking their civic, patriotic and family duty. Some call themselves conservatives but are unmasked as radicals by their reckless rhetoric and actions.
In a letter in Thursday’s edition, Berlin’s Bill Lathan described the burial mounds in Silverton, Colo., where 5% of the population died in one long, sad week in October of 1918. COVID-19 is the greatest global health disaster since the Spanish Flu but 625,000 dead countrymen is little more than “fake news” to some. Would the stench of bodies laid out in slit trenches be real enough for them?
Unless you’ve got a medical excuse, do your part. Roll up your sleeve for America.
Watching a bit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 update last week, we got the sense that some in the news media would like the governor (and government) to tell people what to do, not merely inform them.
