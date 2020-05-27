The fiscal good news regarding Manchester’s budget deficit, which is now a surplus, ought to translate into good news for the city’s public swimming and splash pools.
As our Sunday News City Hall columnist Paul Feely reported over the holiday weekend, a deficit for the current budget year had climbed to more than $2 million only a month ago. But saving $3 million in expenses has deleted that deficit.
A lot of the “savings” is from expected federal and state funds to assist with the costs of COVID-19. But Mayor Joyce Craig noted that a lot is also from the work of city departments in watching their budgets, not filling vacancies, and freezing non-essential spending.
The city should always be looking to tighten its belt, of course. But the current good news ought to be sufficient for the mayor and aldermen to reverse the decision not to open the pools this summer.
The hiring freeze has meant that more than 100 seasonal employees, including lifeguards and camp counselors for the Fun in the Sun program, have not been hired and the pools and programs are not to operate.
If it’s not too late, we would like to see that decision reversed, if only on a modified fashion with fewer hours for the Livingston, Hunt, and Raco-Theodore pools. The new splash pad at Dupont Park ought to have its full schedule. Social distancing should be observed in all cases.
There are a lot of families in Manchester who do not have the luxury of a backyard pool (or a nice neighbor with one). There are kids who don’t get to go to Hampton Beach, which may only have limited options this year. These pools also employ young people who count on a summer job to help pay for college or vocational training.
With temperatures this week most likely to be a preview of similar summer sizzlers to come, it’s a good time to think about reversing course on the pool shutdown.