The fiscal good news regarding Manchester’s budget deficit, which is now a surplus, ought to translate into good news for the city’s public swimming and splash pools.

As our Sunday News City Hall columnist Paul Feely reported over the holiday weekend, a deficit for the current budget year had climbed to more than $2 million only a month ago. But saving $3 million in expenses has deleted that deficit.

A lot of the “savings” is from expected federal and state funds to assist with the costs of COVID-19. But Mayor Joyce Craig noted that a lot is also from the work of city departments in watching their budgets, not filling vacancies, and freezing non-essential spending.

The city should always be looking to tighten its belt, of course. But the current good news ought to be sufficient for the mayor and aldermen to reverse the decision not to open the pools this summer.

The hiring freeze has meant that more than 100 seasonal employees, including lifeguards and camp counselors for the Fun in the Sun program, have not been hired and the pools and programs are not to operate.

If it’s not too late, we would like to see that decision reversed, if only on a modified fashion with fewer hours for the Livingston, Hunt, and Raco-Theodore pools. The new splash pad at Dupont Park ought to have its full schedule. Social distancing should be observed in all cases.

There are a lot of families in Manchester who do not have the luxury of a backyard pool (or a nice neighbor with one). There are kids who don’t get to go to Hampton Beach, which may only have limited options this year. These pools also employ young people who count on a summer job to help pay for college or vocational training.

With temperatures this week most likely to be a preview of similar summer sizzlers to come, it’s a good time to think about reversing course on the pool shutdown.

Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help

Resizing city schools: It's long overdue for Manchester

A thorough reexamination of the physical plant needs of the Manchester School District is long overdue. The school age population continues to shrink, even without the loss of some tuition students from neighboring towns. Some schools remain overcrowded even as others (high schools West and …

Be careful out there: Not the time to let our guard down

As New Hampshire this week puts a toe into the water (but not on the beach) of reopening for business, the tendency for a lot of us is going to be to forget the practices that the medical experts have been preaching. That’s natural but potentially hazardous.

What's with bonus pay? $300 weekly for first responders

We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.