One thing that New Hampshire schools should not be prohibited from doing in the coming school year is fully operating. With all the lessons provided by the initial COVID-19 pandemic, and with the huge amounts of money sent to the schools for mitigation efforts, there is no excuse for further shutdowns or more remote learning, which has proven to be a poor substitute for a real classroom.
Parochial and other private New Hampshire schools did a much better job than did many public schools in this regard in the last school year. That is why their enrollments went up and are still doing so. Parents realized the importance of classroom learning early on. They understood that children were much less susceptible to serious effects of the coronavirus.
They and many businesses also realized how devastating were the effects of shutting schools. Like it or not, schools have become the nation’s de facto day-care centers for many. When they shut down, the effect on business employment was huge.
Part of the problem in keeping schools open in the last year was the position of teacher unions, which exacerbated staffing issues. With the vaccines now available for adults, there should be no excuse for teachers on this score. But we won’t be surprised if the unions find one, or several.
In Manchester, the mayor chairs the school board. We would therefore expect Joyce Craig to set the tone for making sure the schools stay open this fall. But last we heard, this mayor was claiming she had nothing to do with the school district, so that could be a problem.
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.
Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We…
Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran th…
News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.
No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”
At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!