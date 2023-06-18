Set aside your Sunday breakfast for this morbid tale of a Goffstown profiteer turning bodies gifted to the Harvard Medical School into a ghoulish side hustle.
Cedric Lodge, 55, the former manager of the medical school’s morgue, was allegedly part of a syndicate selling body parts a la carte: brains, skin, bones, whatever.
“I literally wanted to throw up,” said Darlene Lynch of Plaistow, of learning what had become of her dad, Nick Pichowicz. He died in 2019 at 87 and the body was donated to Harvard Medical School for research. When his bride of 66 years, Joan, died earlier this year, Lynch and her sister, Paula Peltonovich of Newton, again gifted the body.
Then last Wednesday Peltonovich’s phone rings and it’s Harvard explaining their father’s remains may have been removed and traded prior to cremation, one more victim of a scheme that has netted five arrests so far.
Anyone who profited should be jailed. Reforming someone who desecrates the dead should be no more difficult than restoring the trust of people who make whole-body donations — or life-saving organ donations — in living wills or handling the affairs of a lost loved one.
Something we can do is to be aware of the difference between organ donation and whole-body donation for research. Organ donation is more highly regulated, says Alexandra Glazier, president and CEO of New England Donor Services. Every organ “is tracked and accounted for,” she told CBS News.
We hope so. There were 42,800 organ transplants in the U.S. last year and we can’t have withdrawals from organ banks without the deposits. Nor will we have surgeons without whole-body donations for training.
Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.
We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.