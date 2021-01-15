The state’s electronic message boards along our highways can be helpful in emergencies and when traffic backups warn that a different route might be in order. When not used for traffic information, however, things can get confusing.

The other day, the sign was about “social distance.”

What?! Were we tailgating? Or were we not close enough to the car ahead? After all, the only social distance measurement we know of is six feet, but that is for COVID-19.

Sure enough, the message board then switched to urging us to wear a mask. Alone in our car at the time, we weren’t wearing one and we didn’t want to cause an accident by reaching to grab it from its handy holder, aka, the rear-view mirror. Oops, that’s not recommended either.

We do wonder where this message-board business is heading. New Hampshire has prided itself on resisting big government but it seems to be gaining ground. Seatbelt use remains voluntary for adults, but New Hampshire safety officials have quietly switched their tune on that one. If the message boards start telling us to “eat your veggies,” look out.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Manchester math: Empty seats and empty heads

We don’t know about the students, but the Manchester School Board and district officials have real trouble with numbers. Just over two years ago, they paid an outside consultant to tell them they were going to need more space at the elementary level because those schools were overcrowded. Le…

Never again: A major security fail

The lack of proper security at the U.S. Capitol last week was frightening and appalling. Some called Jan. 6 a day, like Pearl Harbor, that will live in infamy. We agree. It should also invoke the equally historic phrase of “never again.”

Friday, January 08, 2021
Bullies in NH: We can't let them win

Wednesday’s rioting and insurrection in Washington, D.C., underlined the importance of yesterday’s inaugural ceremonies in Concord being a public event. Indeed, the Washington spectacle makes it all the more vital that such business be conducted in public. Regrettably, Gov. Chris Sununu had …

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Bill Conway, 'Mr. Golf': Manchester legend has passed

At the Derryfield Country Club, he was known to many simply as “Mr. Golf,” and for good reason. From his earliest years on a standout Manchester High School West team, through his competitive years in city and state events, to his play in the Profile Seniors circuit, Billy Conway was known a…

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Wrong place to protest: Sununu's home should be off-base

  • Updated

We have no sympathy for the loud and foul-mouthed individuals who feel they have the unqualified right to harass and disrupt the peace and privacy of public servants in their own homes. Recently, it has been Gov. Chris Sununu and his young family who have been targeted. But it could be any p…

Speaking of rights: Bow, Salem and Right to Know

If you don’t think the First Amendment and the Right to Know law are key to an informed public, consider recent events in Bow and Salem. Bow residents have recently learned that 10 of the 11 officers of their police department voted no confidence in their police chief. They also learned that…

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Litter bugs us: Talking COVID-19 trash

It has been noted that the 2020 pandemic has had the salutary effect of getting more people pursuing more outside activities, be it hiking, biking, climbing, or just perambulating in the fresh air. Alas, it has also brought out the witless few who bespoil nature even as they walk through it.

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Tax dodge: Nothing to see here

There being some strength in numbers, it is good to see that New Hampshire has plenty of company in its suit against Massachusetts for trying to collect income tax from people no longer earning their incomes there. More than a dozen states have joined in seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review o…

Christa's coin: Good idea for sale proceeds

We like the design for the new Christa McAuliffe silver dollar, as revealed last week. We like even more the tie-in it will have with another New Hampshire point of scientific pride: the FIRST Robotics program, which was started here by Dean Kamen and is now recognized and practiced around t…