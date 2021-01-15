The state’s electronic message boards along our highways can be helpful in emergencies and when traffic backups warn that a different route might be in order. When not used for traffic information, however, things can get confusing.
The other day, the sign was about “social distance.”
What?! Were we tailgating? Or were we not close enough to the car ahead? After all, the only social distance measurement we know of is six feet, but that is for COVID-19.
Sure enough, the message board then switched to urging us to wear a mask. Alone in our car at the time, we weren’t wearing one and we didn’t want to cause an accident by reaching to grab it from its handy holder, aka, the rear-view mirror. Oops, that’s not recommended either.
We do wonder where this message-board business is heading. New Hampshire has prided itself on resisting big government but it seems to be gaining ground. Seatbelt use remains voluntary for adults, but New Hampshire safety officials have quietly switched their tune on that one. If the message boards start telling us to “eat your veggies,” look out.