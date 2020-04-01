The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.
Predictions this weekend of higher death tolls, to be measured in the tens of thousands, are sobering. News that Manchester’s mayor and her family are self-isolating (it sounds like they will be fine) brings the situation into sharper focus. Perhaps even some of the yahoos who continue to ignore guidance for social distancing will begin to understand the severity of the situation.
Our nation has faced perilous times before. Yesterday marked the anniversary of this newspaper as a daily enterprise. Significantly, its first issue on March 31, 1863, came in the midst of a crisis that threatened to destroy the union itself.
Manchester, like other New Hampshire locales, was very much involved. While its boys went south to battle, the Manchester Millyard re-tooled and became an arsenal for the production of war materiel. (The metal plates for the U.S.S. Monitor were fashioned in the Millyard foundry.)
Today, inventor-entrepreneur-visionary Dean Kamen has pivoted his team and properties in that same Millyard to efforts and products to beat COVID-19. Graduates of his FIRST Robotics competition are helping to innovate replacements for much-needed equipment.
The Manchester Union has continued to publish since that first snowy day in 1863. It has done so through the dark days of the Civil War, the 1918 Spanish flu, the bankruptcy of the mills, as well as the trials and triumphs of World War II, the state’s contributions to U.S. space programs, high technology, science, and national politics.
We intend to keep at it, to inform the public and even to offer an opinion or two. As for a birthday present, your continued support of our mission is gift enough.