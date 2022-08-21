New Hampshire Republicans need to put forth the best candidate if they have any hope of defeating Maggie Hassan for a U.S. Senate seat this fall. Chuck Morse is that candidate.

If one were voting based on charm or exciting style or fiery rhetoric, it would not be him. He is not the stereotypical smooth-talking politician.

{div class=”ctc-tooltip”} {/div}{div class=”ctc-tooltip”} {/div}

Friday, August 19, 2022

Griffin for senate: A solid conservative

In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Cheney wins: Losers back Trump

Unless the Wyoming polls are terribly wrong (Dewey defeats Truman), word will have come late Tuesday night that Liz Cheney has lost the Republican congressional primary in that state. As is the case with some here in New Hampshire, there are folks in Wyoming whose misplaced loyalty to Donald…

Little literature: Less experience

Among the candidates spouting the Trump line here in New Hampshire is one Karoline Leavitt. Perhaps because she herself isn’t old enough to be in Congress quite yet, her glossy campaign “literature” reflects little substance and no depth.

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Don’t knock the jury: Gov, AG were out of line

The trial in Coös County of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ended last week with a jury acquitting the Ukrainian national of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders and passengers three years ago. The post-verdict criticism by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General …

Drain the swamp: Inflation is killing U.S.

The historic inflation in America today is largely the result of incredible overspending by the federal government, particularly President Joe Biden’s “go big” American Rescue Plan pushed through at the start of his term. Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, among others, warned …

Friday, August 12, 2022

Shoot first: Abolish the FBI?

First District congressional candidate Tim Baxter says he will move to abolish the FBI on his first day in office. We won’t hold our breath.

Fire Sale: No relief from Boston

With all the relentlessly depressing news coming from Washington, the weather, and the corner store this summer, the Boston Red Sox were counted on even more than usual for relief from our woes.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Dems ‘like’ Trump: A tactic worthy of him

Dems ‘like’ Trump: A tactic worthy of him

It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.

Risky, unethical: Swett joins denunciation

The following statement was signed by 35 prominent Democrats who have previously held congressional or gubernatorial offices. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Swett of New Hampshire is among them.