New Hampshire Republicans need to put forth the best candidate if they have any hope of defeating Maggie Hassan for a U.S. Senate seat this fall. Chuck Morse is that candidate.
If one were voting based on charm or exciting style or fiery rhetoric, it would not be him. He is not the stereotypical smooth-talking politician.
But if one chooses based on a strong record of important accomplishment for New Hampshire, that would be Chuck Morse, hands down.
If one is looking for someone who can effectively represent New Hampshire’s interests in Washington, in the mold of Judd Gregg and Norris Cotton, that’s Chuck Morse.
If one seeks someone who will work hard at the job and who will know how to cut and when to do so, that would be the Salem farmer who gets up at dawn to manage his business before driving to Concord to protect the taxpayers’ interests. He will do especially well in the U.S. Senate, a more deliberative body that suits his more thoughtful approach.
It is his record as a small businessman and as state Senate President that makes him far and away the best candidate in the GOP field.
It is also that history that must alarm Hassan, whose own record both as governor and senator has been weak at best. Morse knows Hassan’s record as governor and will be happy to cite it, chapter and verse.
Morse is not without his faults, notably his milquetoast response to Donald Trump’s post-election antics. But in his time in the state Senate, Morse has done more than any other elected state official to keep New Hampshire’s taxes and state spending low and its standards — in safety, education, health, jobs — high. He is the clear choice to take on and take down Hassan, who has been a disappointing rubber stamp for big and bigger government.
As Morse told us recently, "I just work hard every day." New Hampshire deserves a senator with that attitude.
In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.
