Columnist George Will had a nice turn of phrase last week for what New Hampshire’s congressional delegation and Democrats nationally are up to with their attempt to nationalize elections. Will says it “reflects an appetite for constitutional vandalism.”

Thanks to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va), however, Chris Pappas, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and Annie Kuster — and New Hampshire — may be spared the bad fruits of their blind partisanship.

Manchin has no problem with President Joe Biden’s latest plans to spend trillions of dollars to further “rescue” Americans from an economic crisis that no longer exists.

But he said this week he draws the line at supporting a divisive “For the People Act” that would destroy state control of many election rules. Good for him, and good for New Hampshire.

