Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan writes that America has grown confused about the rights of the individual and our obligations to society.
“We believe in beautiful things,” she wrote last week, “and incorporate them in our lives: You are free to be your own strange self; all have a right to privacy; we don’t judge or interfere. But of course we are all part of something larger called society, and we have responsibilities there too.”
The killers in Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Ill., were insane and dangerous, Noonan notes. “They were our culture’s roadkill. And they’d long made it clear they wanted others on the road with them. And nobody said a thing.
“This isn’t respect for privacy and it isn’t open-mindedness.” Instead, she sees it as “laziness, fear of involvement, and a slovenly uninterest in the safety of others.”
That is the reverse of “if you see something, say something.” If we the people hope to protect our families and our country, then as individuals we must recognize our obligations to all of us.
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.
It can hardly be classified as a “debate,” but this week’s Republican U.S. Senate primary scrum at the Institute of Politics was the first occasion we have had to compare and contrast five candidates who wish to compete against incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.