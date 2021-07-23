A 23-year-old woman has decided the citizens of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District need her to represent their interests in Washington. She will apparently meet the minimum age requirement of 25 by the time the next Congress is sworn in. That, and being a U.S. citizen for at least seven years, seem to be the only items that the Constitution requires for the office. The voters may have a few more.
Experience in the private sector would be nice. Even a bit more life experience might assuage voters who look for common sense and some understanding of their own real-world problems and issues.
But this youngster can’t wait. She and other Republicans sense that U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (an old fogey at 41) and many other Democrats will be vulnerable in 2022. It often happens that the party out of power has an edge in the off-year contests. Moreover, New Hampshire’s 1st District has been flipping so often that it has sometimes been mistaken for an Olympic acrobat.
Rep. Pappas’ own real world experience isn’t deep either. While involved with his family’s Manchester restaurant, he has spent much of his time working for other politicians and seeking office himself. He seems to know he is vulnerable. Judging from his press releases, he has been running for reelection since the day after the 2020 vote.
Some of his fund-raising appeals border on the absurd. In one, Pappas boldly announced his opposition to a congressional pay raise. We doubt there would have been a release had he favored such. He then asked potential donors to tell him whether they are for or against such a pay increase. He might as well have added a box where donors could check “yes” for a raise for Chris Pappas and a “no” for all others.
