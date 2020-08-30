The State of New Hampshire will share with other state governments in a multi-million-dollar settlement with Honda over defective airbags. How nice.
We remain puzzled, however, why government gets these payouts when it is individual car owners who have been directly and adversely affected.
As far as we know, all that the majority of these owners received was a recall notice and the inconvenience of loss of their vehicle while it was being repaired.
If it is a monetary lesson that government tries to teach Honda and other wayward private companies in similar situations, the lesson would be just as effective if the money went directly to the affected individuals.
Perhaps New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald can start a trend.