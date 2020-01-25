As often happens with politics and policies, the pendulum relative to the opioid crisis has swung too far.
Yes, over-prescribing physicians, encouraged by misleading drug data, helped exacerbate what has become an epidemic. But the strict prescription limits that were then put in place on both dosage and number of refills swept up a lot of chronic pain sufferers. This group needs higher dosage levels and doesn’t need the added suffering of having to get a refill every three days.
State Sen. John Reagan’s bill attempts to fix this by allowing physicians and others to provide pain care “sufficient to treat a patient’s chronic pain based on ongoing, objective evaluations of the patient without fear of reprimand or discipline.”
The language may need amending so that the state Board of Medicine can still have proper oversight of opioid prescribing. If the pendulum again swings too far, more addiction will follow.
But for those who really need opioids to relieve them of pain and suffering unimaginable to the rest of us, the Reagan bill is overdue.
It ought to be a legislative priority.