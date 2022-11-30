If you are now or at some point soon may be in need of a little boost to get you into the proper Christmas spirit, go to Manchester’s Palace Theatre to see “A Christmas Carol.”
It runs through Dec. 23.
If you are stumped for a Christmas gift for that hard-to-please person, get him or her or them tickets to this show.
If you want to treat the kids or the grandparents or Uncle Joe or just yourself to a truly professional presentation of an age-old story that never grows old, this is it.
The cast is comprised of some remarkable Broadway-caliber performers, some of whom have appeared in regional theater or in off-Broadway shows. There are also local faces, including youngsters, in the cast.
We should never take for granted that we have the Palace Theatre. It is a gem for the Queen City, offering top-notch productions and a comfortable ambience as well as programs for adolescents and teenagers.
Tickets are reasonably priced but watch out for scams. As our Sunday News story noted this week, some third-party outfits scoop up tickets and re-sell them to the unsuspecting at outrageous markups. Go through the Palace box office.
And pay no attention to Mr. Scrooge with his “bah, humbug!” attitude. The Palace is worthy of your support.
Don’t look now but Christmas is just four weeks from today. OK, perhaps you had better look.
