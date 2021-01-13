The unintended consequence of well-meaning policy changes was on display in Manchester last week. The mayor and aldermen have had to propose an ordinance to ban the swapping of drug syringes in the city’s public parks.
The state Legislature OK’d such exchange programs in 2017 and coupled that with an end to the law against possession of syringes containing illegal drug residue. That leaves it more difficult for a town or city to discourage illegal drug use.
It’s even more problematic when a state-funded program sets up one of these needle-exchange programs right in the middle of Manchester’s downtown in Veterans Memorial Park. Nice location, that. And it chose a great time for “office hours” as well. The program decided on Sunday afternoons, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The city says it asked the “New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition” to knock it off and that the program agreed. But that was two years ago and the program in the park has continued. With no law against it, the city has now felt compelled to proffer this “no syringe programs, no needle exchanges, no shooting up here” rule. No doubt it will need to erect appropriate signage, without which some street lawyer will claim his client wasn’t properly informed of the change.
It appears that the city is in the right here and the state should be looking to either rein in this “Harm Reduction” bunch or trash the program altogether. Is Gov. Chris Sununu aware of this nonsense?
The governor was right to end the homeless encampment that had grown out of control on the county courthouse grounds. But perhaps he should have listened to the reason one of the campers gave for why he liked the location. The man said it was close to services. He wasn’t talking about church.
As it happens, the courthouse is adjacent to Veterans Park.