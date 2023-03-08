We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
U.S. Rep. Pappas, in fact, is no different in this respect than incumbents from both parties. Their attention must always be focused on the next election and the gobs of money needed to buy victory. Imagine what good that money could do if it were not needed for the perpetual campaign.
We would favor public funding of congressional campaigns, with strict caps, provided that term limits were a part of the package. Without term limits, incumbents have a huge election advantage and an incentive to keep right on tapping into a money machine funded by special interests.
Of course, it would be great if politicians like Pappas would just voluntarily limit their own terms. Several New Hampshire statesmen, all Republicans, have done so. But don’t expect Pappas to follow the likes of Warren Rudman, Judd Gregg, and Gordon Humphrey.
The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.