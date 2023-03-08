We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?

U.S. Rep. Pappas, in fact, is no different in this respect than incumbents from both parties. Their attention must always be focused on the next election and the gobs of money needed to buy victory. Imagine what good that money could do if it were not needed for the perpetual campaign.

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Milford's horn: Will it be uncancelled?

For 129 years, Milford’s historic fire horn would sound daily at 11:45 a.m. You could set your watch by it and at one time likely many did. It would summon nearby granite quarry workers to lunch.

Friday, March 03, 2023

Twice bitten: Districts in the dark

How is it that a bookkeeper who steals from one New Hampshire school district can be terminated and then be hired by a second district where she repeats the process?

Wednesday, March 01, 2023

Seat belt Sununu: Is he for mandate now?

Since when has Gov. Chris Sununu been in favor of a mandatory seat belt law for New Hampshire adults? And if he isn’t, why is he allowing a state office to testify for a bill to do just that?

Touchy Democrats: Backing Old Joe

Politico reporter and columnist Jonathan Martin recently wrote on a matter that is too touchy for most elected Democrats to address, at least on the record.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Nikki and Ray: Balderdash in spades

The nonsense that today’s politicians generate should leave no one to wonder why so many people have tuned them out. Two examples plucked from last week’s news make the point. We chose one Republican, one Democrat.

Ed Dupont RIP: Gave much to NH

We were sorry to read of the passing of Ed Dupont, a quiet, hard-working soul who brought his all to help New Hampshire in ways large and small.

Friday, February 24, 2023

Kabuki theater: It's the same ole plot

The debate over New Hampshire’s bare-minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, $290 bucks for a 40-hour week, is nearly an annual event with a predictable plot and familiar players.