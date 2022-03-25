Sunday doesn’t promise the best weather ever but it should still be a grand day for a St. Patrick’s Parade down Elm Street.
Manchester always waits until after March 17 for its parade because bigger cities draw the bigger marching units earlier. That doesn’t always mean milder weather, of course. St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland but no saint has been able to do anything with New England’s fickle spring weather.
Still, there will be plenty of green to see and plenty of thundering drums and squealing bagpipes to hear as the parade kicks off at noon. All three public high school bands will be marching as well, so bring the kids or the grandkids and join in the fun.
Also be careful, earlier in the day, to watch for runners. Millennium Running is overseeing both a half-marathon and a two-mile Shamrock Shuffle (the latter on an Elm Street-Canal Street loop).
It has been two years since the St. Patrick’s Parade happened here. It’s nice to see its return.
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?
A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.