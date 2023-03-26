Don’t forget today’s parade in Manchester.

That would be the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The one that steps off at noon and goes down Elm Street.

Friday, March 24, 2023

And the winner is ...

And this week’s winner for tasteless public statement goes to Rep. Timothy Cahill (R-Raymond). But the week isn’t quite over.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Take a hike: A costly Derry trail

New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

School v. parents: Bradley sums it up

No school should withhold information from parents about a child because the school thinks it knows that child’s interests better than the parents.”

Joyce Craig: The mayor won’t run

There has been some speculation as to how or if we would react to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s news last week that she won’t seek reelection this year.

Let the sun shine: Open government

Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.

Friday, March 17, 2023
Paul Holloway: He gave much to NH

Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.

‘Conservative’ House? New taxes is a bad look

Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Buckling up: No mandate, gov. says

Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has made clear his opposition to a mandatory seat belt law, will his Highway Safety Office stop pushing for it?

Snow days: It’s in the contract

It snowed in New Hampshire on Tuesday, a lot. Many schools were closed but some of those opted for a remote learning day rather than no school at all.