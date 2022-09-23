Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s all about “transgender status” and “gender nonconforming presentation.”
The mother found out about this by accident. When she told the school she wanted her child to be addressed correctly, the school said while it could “respect and understand” the concern, “we are held by the district policy as a staff” and “cannot disclose a student’s choice to parents if asked not to.”
And if the child disclosed that she or her was thinking about killing mom? What’s the “policy” on that one?
How this nonsense was ever approved by the Manchester School Board is a separate question but since Mayor Joyce Craig chairs the school board we aren’t surprised.
Judge Messer, who must be a contortionist or have a very bad back these days, rejected the mom’s argument that this policy “violates her fundamental right to parent.”
Instead, the judge bought the school district’s line that the right to parent “does not include the ability to direct how the school teaches her child.”
But the parent’s request has nothing to do with how the school “teaches” the child. This is not new math or immersive language learning. It is not even teaching little kids that they are all born racists.
This is information that is fundamental to a parent’s rights. We trust that the New Hampshire Supreme Court will see that.
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…
Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…