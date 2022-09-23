Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s all about “transgender status” and “gender nonconforming presentation.”

The mother found out about this by accident. When she told the school she wanted her child to be addressed correctly, the school said while it could “respect and understand” the concern, “we are held by the district policy as a staff” and “cannot disclose a student’s choice to parents if asked not to.”

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Youth center woes: Mind the next step

New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.

Sorry, Hudson: Public kept uninformed

As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.

Friday, September 16, 2022

Mud season: An earlier primary?

There has been renewed talk of moving New Hampshire political primaries to earlier in the year, perhaps in August or early June. Here’s our good news/bad news perspective on this.

A date dilemma: Try Glendi and Scots

We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

At the polls: And the winners are ...

For all the talk of the imminent downfall of democracy, it sure didn’t seem so at the polls yesterday. Our own experience was no doubt repeated many times across New Hampshire.

Colebrook star: Sox honor Jenny Keazer

The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Manchester fails: Joyce Craig dithers

What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.

Morse for NH: Best against Hassan

New Hampshire Republican and independent voters have an important choice to make this Tuesday. They may well decide whether the U.S. Senate swings to a Republican majority or whether it continues to aid and abet the economically disastrous Joe Biden administration. The nation really can’t af…

Remembering 9/11: We must never forget

Today marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, surprise attacks on America by Islamic radicals under the banner of Al Qaeda. The fact that this should not have been such a surprise is one of the most important lessons that the United States should have learned from that horror. We wish we we…