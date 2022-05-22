Parents, a reader notes, have not only the right to know what is going on with their children, they have the obligation.
Which is why some of the various and sundry overlapping statutes and contradictory proposals emanating from Concord in recent years are enough to make a parent scream.
Public school teachers are not only expected to teach, some special interest groups expect them to be social workers, child psychologists, and advocates for whatever the particular group desires the schools to promote. Some teachers (and their unions) are OK with this. Many are not.
It really shouldn’t matter either way. Parents are and should be responsible for their children and to do their job properly they must be kept informed as to what is happening with — and to — little Johnny and Mary once they enter their school.
A phrase heard liberally last week in Concord was that a parental rights bill might “out” a pupil dealing with sexual identity. And to whom would the child be “outed?” Why to the parents! Imagine that.
Yes, there are bad parents. Some child might not want mom or dad to know they are struggling with such an issue. They may even think of harming themselves. But when we have reached the point where such matters should not be discussed with parents but instead held confidential by government employees, we are all in very big trouble.
Gov. Chris Sununu says he will veto the parental rights accord reached by legislative conference committee last week. He says, with no specificity, that it would create “numerous challenges for kids.” The bigger concern ought to be the many challenges parents are faced with in raising, guiding, and protecting their own children.
