Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts if you hadn’t heard, one of the few things there that are these days. Things that go boom are a peril warranting regulation, the Bay State concluded long ago, something we’re sure every tender-eared pooch in the Commonwealth appreciates.

And enforcing it is a darn good revenue stream if you bother to fish it. Not in the sense of fines — the eight caught last weekend seem hardly worth filleting given the cost of government these days south of the border — rather, personally for the enforcers of the laws of that land. An OT detail out and about on a sunny day on the Seacoast is idyllic duty; we can’t blame them for getting about it. Laws won’t enforce themselves.

But if we can’t blame Bay State enforcers, we sure could join them. Maybe this granite goose needs a persistent gander at the parking lots of the marijuana dealerships of northern Massachusetts, where our neighbor grows its latest revenue stream franchise by franchise.

Friday, June 25, 2021

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The right thing to do

Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nashua noise: Citizens should decide

The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, dec…