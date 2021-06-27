Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.
Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts if you hadn’t heard, one of the few things there that are these days. Things that go boom are a peril warranting regulation, the Bay State concluded long ago, something we’re sure every tender-eared pooch in the Commonwealth appreciates.
And enforcing it is a darn good revenue stream if you bother to fish it. Not in the sense of fines — the eight caught last weekend seem hardly worth filleting given the cost of government these days south of the border — rather, personally for the enforcers of the laws of that land. An OT detail out and about on a sunny day on the Seacoast is idyllic duty; we can’t blame them for getting about it. Laws won’t enforce themselves.
But if we can’t blame Bay State enforcers, we sure could join them. Maybe this granite goose needs a persistent gander at the parking lots of the marijuana dealerships of northern Massachusetts, where our neighbor grows its latest revenue stream franchise by franchise.