Governor Chris Sununu didn’t mince words last Tuesday when he gave the state Board of Mental Health Practice a month to license more mental health workers.
In August of 2021, Gov. Sununu signed legislation lowering requirements for a conditional license in more than a half-dozen mental health professions. It allowed conditional employment while pursuing a permanent license. The problem is that the board hasn’t yet approved the requirements for those needed conditional licenses.
Perhaps it might not take two years (and a month) to accomplish what two fortnights of work can if this board hadn’t sprawled to 10 members. That might be fine for a lacrosse team, but it isn’t going to score a quick win on any public policy. Management experts say fewer than eight is best.
A 1955 essay by C. Northcote Parkinson describes the tendency (Parkinson’s Law) for officials to make more work for each other and that work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion. In other words, how many officials does it take to screw in a light bulb? The punchline is the committee they form to study the question.
What isn’t a joke is that New Hampshire health care facilities need qualified staff. We hope the board can make this happen now that Sununu has set a deadline.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…
What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.
Boston-Manchester Regional Airport has done the Manchester side of that name proud, and the Boston side should take notice. Travel + Leisure magazine says their data adds up to it being the best in the nation.
Local government in New Hampshire has a powerful tool for stimulating economic development and some Manchester officials want in. TIF, tax increment financing, can harness the power of private investment and “resources” — another word for taxes — to target an area to stimulate economic activ…
Roads have been washed away, property damaged and hundreds displaced in New Hampshire due to flooding fueled by torrential rain. Were it not for New Hampshire’s many dams, we expect it might have been much worse.
A majority of Manchester ’s aldermanic board made the right call last week in deep-sixing another attempt to remove that body’s role in setting tax and spending authority over the largest share of the budget, that of the school district. If politicians here really want to place such a charte…