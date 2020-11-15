Republican Party hacks across the country were willing enablers of Donald Trump even as his own self-interests did damage to a once-proud Republican philosophy. They did so precisely because they are political hacks first, last, and always.
Many of them will now begin to slowly desert the sinking USS Trump, hoping that the public will forget they were ever aboard. It’s too bad. In an earlier day, collaborators had their heads shaved so the public could be reminded.
The Grand Old Party needs to be remade but it won’t be done by those who followed in lockstep with Trump, who is even now raising funds that will go to his own uses and not the party’s.
New Hampshire will have a role to play in that rebuilding, no doubt. When the likes of Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Nikki Haley, and perhaps the unspeakable Lindsey Graham come calling with 2024 on their minds, the verbal acrobatics they perform in trying to sell themselves as independent thinkers should be a sight to see.