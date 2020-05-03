Londonderry business columnist and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey takes a contrarian view to ours on how New Hampshire and the federal government have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

Falvey writes that some government actions have made no more sense than the fellow who was spreading marshmallows on his lawn. When asked why, the man said it was to keep the elephants away.

Told that was crazy, the lawn owner said, “Oh, yeah? Do you see any elephants?”

Falvey provided the following actions as equally nonsensical:

Close schools when children are not affected.

Lock up nursing homes when they should be evacuated.

Lock up hospitals with empty beds and lay off staff.

Keep loved ones from the dying when being gloved and gowned would allow them to hold hands.

Keep people from sitting on the beach 50 feet from others and allow them to sit at sidewalk tables six feet from others.

Ban church services in troubled times while liquor stores are open.

