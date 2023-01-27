Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new faces. Readers let us know about it.
In a letter last fall, Bedford’s J.P. McGiffin wrote, “I am writing to ask for more columns from Patrick Buchanan. They are always informative, not always political. He really knows his history.”
He sure does. Now 84, Buchanan also made much history with three presidential runs, two as a Republican endorsed by this newspaper and the last in 2000 as the Reform Party nominee. He also worked in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, and was a familiar face in the world of television punditry.
The Union Leader supported Buchanan in 1992 and 1996. He finished second in the ’92 New Hampshire primary up against incumbent George H.W. Bush. Four years later, Buchanan shocked the nation with his primary win here.
In her 1992 endorsement, the late Publisher Nackey S. Loeb saw Buchanan as a man of principle.
“He wants to protect Americans from a government that continues to increase our tax burdens and decrease our ability to manage our own affairs,” she wrote. “He believes that America should be first and that it is the primary responsibility of the Presidency to see to it; and that we should remove ourselves from all foreign entanglements except for those that directly benefit the United States.”
What was once heresy to mainstream Republicans Pat Buchanan has made a mainstream conservative view.
The smiling, pugnacious warrior of the American right got his start as a newspaperman. Sixty-one years after being hired on at the St. Louis Globe-Democrat as an editorial writer, he has put down his pen. We hope he has another book or two in the works.
Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall…
The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.
While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.
One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…
It was a surprise, a pleasant one for some of us, to wake up Monday morning to more snow than certain self-proclaimed weather “experts” had forecast. Being a weatherman can be tricky business, sort of like Manchester residents trying to keep up with what’s a trash-pickup holiday and what is not.