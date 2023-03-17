The Holloway auto dealerships became nationally known and brought Paul to the presidency of the national dealers association. No mere figurehead in that role, he used the position to give voice to dealer issues and interests.
He carried that philosophy to his many efforts on behalf of New Hampshire’s public institutions of higher education, in particular the University System of New Hampshire board of trustees and, later, the Community College System board.
Always the car guy, Holloway helped found a program that supports students pursuing careers in automotive technology. He backed the program that allows students to transfer course credits from two-year community college programs to the four-year universities. His name will live on in the Paul J. Holloway Prize, a competition that spurs UNH student entrepreneurs.
His memory will live on the Little Harbour Charitable Foundation and, of course, in the hearts and minds of many Granite Staters.
A colleague said that Paul Holloway personified what was best in being “old school.” Indeed he was.
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.