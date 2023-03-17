Paul Holloway was a businessman whose hard work and success in private enterprises gave him and his wife, Anna Grace, the time and means to help New Hampshire in ways large and small. Their love for the state and its people gave them all the reason they needed to do so.

The Holloway auto dealerships became nationally known and brought Paul to the presidency of the national dealers association. No mere figurehead in that role, he used the position to give voice to dealer issues and interests.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

School uniforms: A modest proposal

Here’s a thought concerning one of the many seemingly multiplying crises in New Hampshire public schools these days. No, we don’t mean the problems with education itself, although there are a few.

Fast days: The clock turns

In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’

Friday, March 10, 2023

Sununu’s view: Come one, come all

Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Pappas pockets: Hand is always out

We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Sununu’s budget: A bit too rich for NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.

Milford's horn: Will it be uncancelled?

For 129 years, Milford’s historic fire horn would sound daily at 11:45 a.m. You could set your watch by it and at one time likely many did. It would summon nearby granite quarry workers to lunch.