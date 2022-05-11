Judge Charles Temple noted that while the records requested might not be of great public interest, there was no good reason to prevent their release. Of the security footage, for instance, the judge said “it still provides some information about a governmental entity’s conduct and activities.”
The key phrase here: a governmental entity’s conduct and activities. That would be conduct and activities done in the name of the people who are paying for them.
Speaking of paying, and here Nashua officials might want to pay close attention, Judge Temple ordered the city to pay for Ortolano’s lawyer’s bill. Why?
Because, he said, the city should have known that it was going to lose the lawsuit and have to fork over the records.
Ortolano is seen by some in the Gate City as a persistent pest whose requests are a waste of city time and money. Whether or not she is, she and every other city resident has a right to know, within reasonable restrictions regarding private information or active investigations, what the city is doing in their name and with their dollars. Perhaps this latest result will cause City Hall to be a bit more circumspect before saying “no” next time.
