Mention Pearl Harbor to many Americans today and it might sound nearly as foreign and exotic to them as it did to many Americans before Dec. 7, 1941.
When those earlier citizens heard on that Sunday afternoon that the Japanese had pulled off a surprise attack on our naval base in Hawaii, it was news to a lot of them that (a) we had such a base and (b) that the Japanese would attack us.
That was also true for many elected officials who insisted that America was safely removed from and had no business in foreign wars that were already inflaming Europe and Asia. U.S. Sen. Charles Tobey of New Hampshire was one such prominent isolationist. He received a painful reminder of his position the day after Pearl Harbor. A woman encountered Tobey at the Temple Post Office and proceeded to flatten him with one punch.
Fortunately for New Hampshire and the nation, the “arsenal of democracy” that President Franklin D. Roosevelt had been promoting (along with Republicans like Col. Frank Knox, who had joined FDR’s cabinet) was in position to ramp up in time to meet and eventually beat our enemies.
Tuesday will be the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It killed 2,300 Americans and did great damage to our fleet there. FDR called it a day that would live in infamy. Is it still?
If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.
Have WMUR-TV and NH Public Radio caved to the wishes/demands/broadsides of Democratic shills and others who complain that New Hampshire’s governor shouldn’t be getting air time to impart COVID-19 information to the public?
The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).
Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …
It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.