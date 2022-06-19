Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Facts are stubborn things and the fact is that Pence, as illustrated in last week’s congressional hearing, was a profile in courage during the Jan. 6, 2021, mob action at the Capitol and the days leading up to it.
Trump loyalists can complain about the orchestration of the hearings, but the hard fact is that the legal scholar filling Trump’s head with wild theories about Pence’s electoral college duty was quick to seek a presidential pardon when Pence ignored him. Showing his own “loyalty” to those doing his bidding, Trump declined to issue the pardon.
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is among five recipients of this year’s Kennedy Library Profiles in Courage award. She is deserving of it, given that her acceptance of a seat on the Jan. 6 committee may cost her reelection this fall. But Pence did more than serve on a controversial committee. He may have risked his life when he refused Secret Service entreaties to flee.
As an aide told the committee, Pence was not going to have the world see the Vice President of the United States fleeing the U.S. Capitol.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.
Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.
Using the term “conservative” to identify the far-out crowd that seeks the head of Gov. Chris Sununu does a disservice to the term. Trying to bring him down for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic that hit New Hampshire with no warning and no easy answers is ludicrous.