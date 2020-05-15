Some self-described Christians plan on being at the State House this Saturday to follow, they say, God’s commandment that “we throw off our fear and trust in Him.” If God is there, He will probably wear a mask and keep His distance.

The organizers challenge the emergency state directive to protect public health by banning gatherings, including religious services, of 10 or more people. They say it violates the Almighty’s commandments and they won’t stand for it. They say they will conduct a religious service.

They are asking God to intervene as they work to “peacefully restore our freedoms and eliminate fear.” They didn’t say whether a prayer might also be offered up for the thousands of Americans who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic or for their families or for the health care workers who continue to put themselves at risk to save lives.

Such a prayer would be a nice gesture. So would passing a basket for an offering that could be distributed to all houses of worship in their time of need.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Be careful out there: Not the time to let our guard down

As New Hampshire this week puts a toe into the water (but not on the beach) of reopening for business, the tendency for a lot of us is going to be to forget the practices that the medical experts have been preaching. That’s natural but potentially hazardous.

Sunday, May 10, 2020
Friday, May 08, 2020
What's with bonus pay? $300 weekly for first responders

We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

Sunday, April 26, 2020
The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.