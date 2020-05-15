Some self-described Christians plan on being at the State House this Saturday to follow, they say, God’s commandment that “we throw off our fear and trust in Him.” If God is there, He will probably wear a mask and keep His distance.
The organizers challenge the emergency state directive to protect public health by banning gatherings, including religious services, of 10 or more people. They say it violates the Almighty’s commandments and they won’t stand for it. They say they will conduct a religious service.
They are asking God to intervene as they work to “peacefully restore our freedoms and eliminate fear.” They didn’t say whether a prayer might also be offered up for the thousands of Americans who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic or for their families or for the health care workers who continue to put themselves at risk to save lives.
Such a prayer would be a nice gesture. So would passing a basket for an offering that could be distributed to all houses of worship in their time of need.