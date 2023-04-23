Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Fast forward 56 years and we’re told to think again. New Hampshire’s been stiffing these survivors for years it seems.
HB 250 is only the latest enhancement to public employee retirements to come before a closely divided House this year. The state has a fat surplus and the knives are out.
Under current law, the surviving spouse of a police officer or firefighter in Group 2 of the state retirement system killed in the line of duty receives an annual pension equal to half pay at the time of death. HB 250 would raise that pension to 100% of the average final compensation, factoring in extra duty and overtime pay, and pay for it out of the general fund.
Is the widow of an officer who earns six figures thanks to extra duty and overtime more heartbroken than the widower of a cop who is home more? Not a question that comes up in Senate hearings.
Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, wisely opposed the bill when it came before the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee that she chairs. “We never saw a good reason why a 50-year-old benefit would need to be changed,” she said. “We didn’t feel we had the justification for it.”
There still isn’t. If that seems heartless, consider that the 32 current recipients of the pension don’t stand to benefit from HB 250. Only the future bereaved need apply.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.