Manchester voters who would like to see Joe Kelly Levasseur continue to challenge the status quo at City Hall should consider voting for him for alderman at large this Tuesday and leaving the second at-large box unchecked. Since several candidates are running for two spots, this single or “bullet” vote increases Levasseur’s chances.
We know: Levasseur can be a bit rough and over the top. But he has matured in recent years while not losing his ability to ask the tough questions of department heads and mayors. He knows how local government works and isn’t likely to be hoodwinked by it.
With his own business and family needs, he actually considered not running again. That would be a shame, especially with fellow conservative Keith Hirschmann of Ward 12 stepping down this year. The taxpayers need allies on Elm Street. Levasseur is one.
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors
We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is on the same track as we have been regarding efforts to strengthen public oversight of police misconduct cases. We have argued that rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with an entire new entity, the powers that be should look to use the existin…