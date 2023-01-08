We were sorry to read of the passing last week of Peter Thomson. Few may recognize the name but he gave much to his beloved New Hampshire in ways large and small over his long lifetime.
Peter was the oldest son of Meldrim Thomson Jr., and served as his father’s right-hand man during Mel’s exciting three terms as governor. Anyone who knows just how “exciting” those Thomson years were can appreciate son Peter’s worth to his dad and to the state.
Mel Thomson did much for New Hampshire, including showing that it didn’t need the state sales and income taxes that more “progressive” Republicans were persistently pushing. He also recognized that a growing state would need more resources, pushing for the Seabrook Nuclear Station despite it costing him his office.
During all that time and turmoil, Peter Thomson stood by his father’s side and calmed down his dad in many heated moments. He also helped Mel with the business of state budgets and bureaucrats.
Peter Thomson was proud of New Hampshire’s independent streak. As state highway safety director, he set a standard as a hands-on executive. He also let it be known that New Hampshire would fight to keep use of automobile seatbelts as a wise but voluntary practice, despite federal edicts. We hope that Gov. Chris Sununu checks to make sure that we keep it that way.
Peter Thomson inherited his dad’s toughness but his mother, Gail’s, sweetness. The three of them may be somewhere discussing Mount Cube’s maple sugar season right now.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.