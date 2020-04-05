With governments both state and national intruding further and further into our lives these days (sometimes for good and valid reasons), we might not think twice about another baby step at the local level. We should.

The Peterborough Police Department thinks it would be fine for it to have a map listing those private dwellings that have installed surveillance cameras. The department is asking homeowners to let it know if they have such devices. Strictly voluntary, of course.

The police say such a map can help them solve crimes by pinpointing home cameras that may have recorded something in an area where the crime took place. It reminds us of the recent case in which a criminal defendant claimed, unsuccessfully, that a home audio device that picked up his voice from the street had violated the state law against wiretapping phone calls.

Of that case, we wrote that the public should assume that if you are on the street, someone may be listening, and the wiretap law doesn’t cover you.

With police cameras now sprouting up on downtown light poles like spring crocuses, is the Peterborough plan just another sign of the times? Anything wrong with that?

The New Hampshire branch of the American Civil Liberties Union thinks so. It worries about us becoming a surveillance state. It is crafting legislation to address the issue. We should all pay attention.

