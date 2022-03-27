It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
A sponsor spoke of upwards of $250 million in annual profits from marijuana sales. But the State Liquor Commission says hold on there, dude. It’s more like $50 million. And that was before word came that state stores would not be selling marijuana edibles, such as pot-infused brownies and gummies. (“You kids stay in the car. Daddy and mommy are just going to dash in to pick up grown-up some gummies.”)
The munchies won’t be sold to the general public, but the plan was to offer them to customers enrolled in the state’s medical marijuana program. That, however, threatens the alternative treatment shops that came into being after the medicinal program was approved by the state.
Leaving well enough alone seems a good choice for now.
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?