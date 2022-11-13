After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?
The high school, according to losing U.S. Senate candidate Donald Bolduc, is one of several that stock kitty litter in their restrooms for students who identify as cats and act the part.
The retired Army brigadier general didn’t see this for himself, of course. But that’s what he was told by some people and the general believes some people.
He also heard from some people that our elections are tampered with by busloads of out-of-state students who are sent here to vote illegally.
He is also one of the candidates who said the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump then changed his story after winning the party primary and then went back to it a bit after Trumpists cried foul.
We don’t know where Gen. Bolduc stands now. We hope he finds something — anything — to do that doesn’t involve elective office. It is clearly not for him.
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.
Mount Washington Commission chairman Jeb Bradley has made it clear that the natural environment at New Hampshire’s highest point must be protected even as services for its many visitors are maintained. He and his fellow commissioners say that the summit master plan they adopted last month wi…
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.