Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

The Timberlane Regional School Board was about to have a meeting Thursday night. Several citizens interested in seeing an end to the school’s mask mandate were in attendance, only some of them were not themselves wearing masks.

Someone called the cops. The board chair recessed the meeting. A Sunday school teacher was led away in handcuffs.

People should abide by the rules set by those they elect to serve them. If they don’t like the decisions, change the officials. Our only question is, with the police chief out on paid leave, who was in charge of the cavalry?

Friday, May 21, 2021

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …

Don't change the date: Party primaries aren't broken

Some cracks are apparently surfacing in the legislative push to junk New Hampshire’s state election system by means of much earlier primary contests (in June instead of September). The goal, proponents have said, is to give challengers a better shot to oust incumbents.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Speed freaks: Slowing them down in the city

Turning portions of Manchester’s Maple and Beech streets into one-lane roads with bike lanes won’t stop all the maniacs who drive them at outrageous speeds, but it will slow down some of them.

Hail, Harrisville: Right call on the lake

Selectmen have an often thankless job. They must make decisions that are not always popular but without them, towns would have no way to govern themselves apart from the annual town meeting. The latter is a decidedly impractical vehicle for many issues.