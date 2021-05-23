Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.
The Timberlane Regional School Board was about to have a meeting Thursday night. Several citizens interested in seeing an end to the school’s mask mandate were in attendance, only some of them were not themselves wearing masks.
Someone called the cops. The board chair recessed the meeting. A Sunday school teacher was led away in handcuffs.
People should abide by the rules set by those they elect to serve them. If they don’t like the decisions, change the officials. Our only question is, with the police chief out on paid leave, who was in charge of the cavalry?