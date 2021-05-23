It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

In fact, Plaistow citizens should be concerned that “personnel” matters are again being used to keep public information from them.

Selectmen voted to remove Greg Taillon as board chairman last week. They were upset that Taillon was aware of what they had to find out by reading the newspaper: that Chief of Police Douglas Mullin had been placed on paid leave.

The state attorney general is looking into an altercation in which the chief is alleged to have “assaulted” one of his officers. We put that in quotes because the facts of the incident are a bit fuzzy, and tied in with a police union complaint against the chief.

The town manager apparently made the call to place the chief on leave while the matter is sorted out. That’s pretty standard procedure.

The selectmen’s complaint was that their chairman was made aware of the action but didn’t tell the board.

Taillon claims that because the town has a manager, selectmen are not involved in personnel issues.

“Basically, personnel issues are not to be discussed,” Taillon told his board. “If somebody tells me something about personnel, that’s confidential and I’m not going to tell anybody else, nor can I have a private conversation with each of you because that would then be a meeting, so if you are going to remove me as chair for me following the law, shame on you as well,” Taillon said.

He added, “You have it in your mind that you are entitled to know about personnel issues within the town. You are not.”

That’s the same overly broad brush that too many officials use to keep the public in the dark. Details of the matter may not need to be shared but certainly the town selectmen and the townspeople have a right and a need to know what has become of their police chief or fire chief or even one of the selectmen.

Friday, May 21, 2021

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …

Don't change the date: Party primaries aren't broken

Some cracks are apparently surfacing in the legislative push to junk New Hampshire’s state election system by means of much earlier primary contests (in June instead of September). The goal, proponents have said, is to give challengers a better shot to oust incumbents.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Speed freaks: Slowing them down in the city

Turning portions of Manchester’s Maple and Beech streets into one-lane roads with bike lanes won’t stop all the maniacs who drive them at outrageous speeds, but it will slow down some of them.

Hail, Harrisville: Right call on the lake

Selectmen have an often thankless job. They must make decisions that are not always popular but without them, towns would have no way to govern themselves apart from the annual town meeting. The latter is a decidedly impractical vehicle for many issues.