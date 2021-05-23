It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.
In fact, Plaistow citizens should be concerned that “personnel” matters are again being used to keep public information from them.
Selectmen voted to remove Greg Taillon as board chairman last week. They were upset that Taillon was aware of what they had to find out by reading the newspaper: that Chief of Police Douglas Mullin had been placed on paid leave.
The state attorney general is looking into an altercation in which the chief is alleged to have “assaulted” one of his officers. We put that in quotes because the facts of the incident are a bit fuzzy, and tied in with a police union complaint against the chief.
The town manager apparently made the call to place the chief on leave while the matter is sorted out. That’s pretty standard procedure.
The selectmen’s complaint was that their chairman was made aware of the action but didn’t tell the board.
Taillon claims that because the town has a manager, selectmen are not involved in personnel issues.
“Basically, personnel issues are not to be discussed,” Taillon told his board. “If somebody tells me something about personnel, that’s confidential and I’m not going to tell anybody else, nor can I have a private conversation with each of you because that would then be a meeting, so if you are going to remove me as chair for me following the law, shame on you as well,” Taillon said.
He added, “You have it in your mind that you are entitled to know about personnel issues within the town. You are not.”
That’s the same overly broad brush that too many officials use to keep the public in the dark. Details of the matter may not need to be shared but certainly the town selectmen and the townspeople have a right and a need to know what has become of their police chief or fire chief or even one of the selectmen.